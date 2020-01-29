CALGARY -- A three-year-long effort has paid off for burn victims in the City of Calgary who will be supported with over $1.3M in funding for research and care.

The money, raised through a partnership between the Calgary Firefighters Burn Treatment Society (CFBTS) and Calgary Health Trust, will go to support the Calgary Firefighters Burn Treatment Centre at the Foothills Medical Centre.

The clinic cares for an average of 120 patients per year who are treated for serious burns and other complex soft tissue injuries and skin loss. It also treats about 700 patients with minor burn conditions on an outpatient basis.

Officials with CFBTS say they've seen real advancements in the care for patients at the facility.

"Everyone at the centre outdoes themselves time and time again with care they provide for patients," said CFBTS president Thomas Kerr in a release. "We feel humbled to be part of such a great team and we hope that we can continue to provide support for burn care in southern Alberta that will have a positive impact on outcomes for survivors."

Money raised by the CFBTS has gone to support a number of initiatives, including improved methods for skin grafting, education for staff and patients and connecting survivors with others across peer-to-peer networks.

"The support from the CFBTS has made investments in burn care that not only allow us to strive for better care in the future, but support care that impacts patients today," said Mike Meldrum, president and CEO of Calgary Health Trust.

"This group of individuals gives so much to our community through their profession, and to have their passion extend to their volunteer and philanthropic efforts to support burn survivors is a humbling example of how great it is to live in a city like Calgary."

The importance of fundraising for burn victims in Calgary isn't lost on firefighters either.

"I am so proud to represent the people in this organization based on what they do at work and then they do incredible things outside in the community and this is just a great example," said Calgary fire chief Steve Dongworth.

"This is huge for the people who are helped through some very severe injuries that are certainly life-altering. To think that we are part of making that better and part of research that's making that even better in the future, I'm beyond words in explaining that, because I am very proud of the people that do that."

You can learn more about CFBTS online.