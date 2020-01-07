CALGARY -- Calgary police say the victim who was found early Sunday morning in Fish Creek Park was the victim of a suicide.

Investigators were called to an area near the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 for reports of a person who was engulfed in flames.

The death was first considered to be suspicious in nature, but a subsequent investigation has determined there was no criminal intent in the case.

The victim's family has been notified and police say there will be no further information released.