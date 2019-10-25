

Carly Stagg, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY — One person is in hospital after a Duplex caught fire in northeast Calgary Friday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the multi-unit residence in the 200 block of 23th Avenue N.E. shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of a fire in a lower unit.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the building’s entrance and they headed to the basement where the found a mattress on fire in one of the suites.

The mattress fire was quickly put out with water.

The suite’s resident was taken to hospital with smoke-inhalation injuries.

The fire department said the building’s 10 single-room suites were evacuated before they arrived. Every suite was equipped with smoke detectors, however none activated as a result of the smoke and flames, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.