A young Calgarian who just turned nine wanted to share his big day visiting one of favourite places in the city and saying goodbye to a 22-year veteran of Calgary Transit.

Alec Hamilton says he just loves buses and can recognize the makes and models of more than a few of them by sight.

The boy got the chance to visit the Calgary Transit depot on Thursday and see his favourite bus one last time before it was retired.

The bus has been in good working order since 1995 and has over one million kilometres on the odometer.

Officials with the Calgary Transit say they don’t get many hardcore bus fans.

“We don’t do this kind of thing very often but we did get a request. Alec has a special affinity for this particular bus and we just on the threshold of retiring this bus as well,” said Russell Davis, manager of the transit fleet at Calgary Transit. “It was really good coincidence that is birthday came at the time to get the last few runs of this bus up and running.”

Alec says his love for buses first began with an interest in freight trains when he was just two.

With his mother’s help, he was able to dress up as a CTrain for Halloween. The costume quickly got the attention of officials.

“They liked it so much that they let me have a tour of this bus barn.”

He says he likes the retiring bus so much because he appreciates the old buses in the fleet.

“I think they are a lot cooler than the newer ones. I like the way they are and they are really cool to me.”

Alec says that when he grows up, he wants to be an LRT operator.

“I have driven an LRT simulator before, not with a computer and a mouse, but an actual simulator at Anderson garage. That was one the best days of my life.”

Davis says it’s great to see this level of involvement and engagement from passengers.

“Whether they’re nine years old or 90 years old in many cases; that kind of breadth of experience on our system and that kind of willingness to just be part of their whole day is just fantastic for us. To do these little things, it goes a long way.”