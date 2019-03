A commuter bus service has launched in Alberta to help provide options for passengers in the wake of the departure of Greyhound.

LOUD Travel will be running bus lines between Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary and Banff but riders can enjoy a bit of a more luxurious ride.

“You can have premium seats where you can have free alcohol, free beer and free wine, all to yourself,” said Nena Warren, sales and promotion with LOUD Travel.

The fares range between $25 and $40 one-way and all the buses have free onboard Wi-Fi.

The first bus rolled out of Calgary on Friday morning and the schedule will see buses running every weekend.

Warren says LOUD Travel already runs in Ontario and Quebec and it’s been a hit there.

“Everybody loves it; it’s so much fun. It’s something different that you can do and you can actually see Canada without paying a lot of money.”

More trips are expected to be added as the service expands. Tickets are available prior to boarding as well as online.