While the businesses on Calgary’s 17 Avenue enjoyed a whole summer off from construction, owners are looking towards the fall construction period with trepidation.

Back in July, the City of Calgary announced that work on the $44M Revitalization Project would cease for two months to give businesses a break from the constant work.

All the equipment will be starting up again on Monday and business owners are nervous about what will happen, but they say officials are cognizant of their concerns.

“We’re definitely a little nervous. I just moved to the Beltline and we went through this just a couple of years ago and we watched the impact that it had on the businesses there and we saw a couple of businesses close as a result,” said Erin Dick-Jensen, who works at Esme.

Dick-Jensen says the biggest impact they’ll be seeing is parking and noise, particularly because their clients expect to have a relaxing atmosphere at a spa.

“The noise is one of the biggest challenges I think. As someone who specializes in skin care, my treatments rely on things being a bit quiet. We do them in the back space and it drowns this out generally but jackhammering and other construction is going to be a challenge for us in general.”

She says that the city is learning from their missteps in past construction projects and is definitely doing more to help businesses.

“The last round they did, between 7 and 6 Street S.W., seemed a lot better, a lot quicker. The work seemed a lot quicker, the communication and signage; they had listings of all the businesses on the block that were impacted and that was really helpful. That made a huge difference.”

Michael Carnali, with Buon Giorno Restaurant, says the biggest impact they’ll be seeing is through walk-in traffic. He also says that the summer break was nice, but it didn’t seem that many people got the message that 17 Avenue was open for business.

“The traffic for Stampede was slower than it usually was. We had a lot of customers still going around and people still asking me if it was closed.”

Carnali says that he is happy with the work being done and knows it is necessary to improve the neighbourhood. He is also satisfied with the schedule the city has picked out for his business.

“For us it’s good because they’re doing it in September and our patio will be closing down soon anyways.”

17 Avenue isn’t the only shopping district in Calgary that is being impacted by a prolonged construction period.

Glenmore Landing has been affected by the 14 Street S.W. Transitway Project and business owners there feel that they aren’t being given the same level of attention that their colleagues on 17 Avenue are.

Gerry Miles, owner of Margareta Design says that the construction was causing a huge issue when it started but things have smoothed themselves out and it is actually easier to access the shopping centre now than it was before.

However, she knows that customers don’t know that yet and wants to send the message that they are open for business.

“We’d like people to know, more than anything that it’s very easy to get in here again. I understand the frustration for the first little while that we were going through this experience, but now, except for the odd day, I breeze in here.”

Miles says that with businesses on 17 Avenue, the city has been doing a lot to make sure shoppers know what businesses are accessible and offering them information on different access routes, but the same effort isn’t being felt where she is.

“My hope would be that someone would give us some publicity letting people know how easy it is to get into Glenmore Landing. It’s sometimes a little more challenging to head south on 14 Street but I have found over the past few months that it’s been no issue getting in here at all.”

For more information on the City of Calgary’s construction projects, you can visit their website.

(With files from Jaclyn Brown)