CALGARY -- At Cross Iron Mills Mall in Balzac, just north of the city, the mall saw a steady stream of traffic Friday.

That may have been partly because malls will not be forced to close, although capacity limits and common space crackdowns will mean fewer people will be allowed inside next week.

That’s when stores inside shopping centres will be limited to 15 per cent of normal capacity, including common areas within the mall.

That’s partially due to public uproar that erupted after videos were released on social media of large swarming crowds in malls on Black Friday.

While malls will be allowed to remain open, they’re just one small element of the new restrictions.

Bars and restaurants will be welcoming their final sit down customers of 2020 Saturday, and the same can be said for personal services such as massage therapists and barbers. Some hair stylists tell CTV News they’re extending hours Friday and Saturday and shortening appointments to fit everyone in.

The list of businesses required to close includes casinos, libraries and gyms, although Gold’s Gym Calgary was pushing back against that edict Friday, revealing that they filed suit to be declared an essential service.

“(Going to the gym is) more essential than going to the malls or to Staples, or to Home Depot, or to Canadian Tire,” said Veronica Porteros, owner of Gold’s Gym. “Employees and clients, they’re begging me, (saying) please, we need this.”

Porteros says the hearing was delayed until Jan.4, so Gold’s will have to close Sunday until at least that date.

The delay didn’t faze Porteros.

“If it’s positive, great,” she said. “If it’s negative, I’m going to appeal. Appeal, appeal, appeal. I’ll go to the Supreme Court or whatever until someone listens to me.”

“We’re just going to keep going,” said Kelly MacLachlan, Porteros’ colleague. “We’re Gold’s Gym. We always win.”