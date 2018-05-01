Merchants will begin setting up their shops at the New Horizon Mall on Tuesday and the $200 million facility is being billed as the largest multi-cultural mall in the Calgary area.

Construction on the mall, across from CrossIron Mills, began in June of 2016 and is now complete.

The facility features over 500 boutiques and the shopping centre’s food court has 26 vendors.

Each store is individually owned and can be either owner-operated or leased to a retailer by the owner.

The mall will employ over 1000 people in a variety of positions and officials say it will open once the vendors are ready to receive customers.

For more information on the New Horizon Mall, click HERE.