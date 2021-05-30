CALGARY -- To some southwest Calgary business owners, it seems like there has always been ongoing construction in their neighbourhood, but the city says all the work is essential.

Tom Boag, who owns a building in the area for the past 20 years, has seen construction crews at work for years, but has always taken it in stride.

"Two-and-a-half years on Crowchild was no fun, but we sucked it up because we figured we'd have improved traffic flow."

The latest work is aimed at reconfiguring some parking spots to replace them for a bike lane.

Boag says it's a bitter pill to swallow because parking is at a premium near the building, because of how twisted the route is under Crowchild Trail and how a one-way street often takes drivers by surprise.

"We have psychiatrists, mental health facilitators, we have marital counsellors and mediators. All of them rely on people coming for meeting or sessions of some sort or deliveries," Boag said.

The city says the work that's being done is meant to expand Calgary's fledgling cycle network. It's also working to find replacements for all the parking spaces that are being removed for the project.

"We've adapted some of the avenues for loading zones and other parking in what normally would've been residential," said Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley.

"We've been really adapting and really responsive as we can."

Officials say growing the cycle network has become a big priority, especially since e-scooters have become a permanent part of city streets.

(With files from Chris Epp)