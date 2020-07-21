CALGARY -- Community Natural Foods, in partnership with Alveole, has placed bee hives at its three Calgary locations.

The hives will be placed on the roof at each of the stores to help pollinate plants in the surrounding area.



Each hive will have up to 50,000 bees buzzing around the area for the rest of summer.

Bees are among the hardest working creatures on the planet and are known to thrive in urban settings with a large population of wild plants, an abundance of water and the absence of pesticides.



Alveole is an urban bee keeping company that has been operating since 2013. With multiple locations across North America including one in Calgary, Alveole believes in highlighting the importance of bees and educating the community about their hives.



The partnership will allow CNF an opportunity to educate their customers on the importance of bees and other types of pollinators which is crucial in food production.



At the end of the summer Alveole will collect then extract the honey frames to produce around 100 jars of honey per hive for CNF to share with their community.



For more information on the initiative visit Alveole