CALGARY -- An app that gave parents easy access to records on names for baby boys and girls has been shut down, but Service Alberta says it won't stop collecting data.

The Alberta Baby Names app was launched by the ministry about five years ago but officials say not enough people were using it.

"The Alberta baby names app was underused and so has been decommissioned," said Tricia Velthuizen, press secretary for Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish.

But that doesn't mean the ministry has given up on collecting details on the names given to each and every newborn in the province.

Minister Glubish was going to release 2019's data last month, but that announcement was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province of Alberta's records on baby names, dating back to 1990, is available online.