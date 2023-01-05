Byelection coming for Calgary Heritage following incumbent's departure

Calgarians who live in one federal riding will be heading to the polls sometime early this year.

Calgary Heritage, located in the southwest, became vacant when Conservative MP Bob Benzen announced his retirement last year.

That announcement became official on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to Elections Canada, Stephane Perrault, the chief electoral officer of Canada, received notice of the vacancy on Monday.

"A byelection will take place to fill the vacant seat," the agency wrote in a statement.

That vote must be announced between Jan. 14 and July 2.

"The byelection must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Calgary Heritage byelection can be held is Monday, Feb. 20," Elections Canada said.

Benzen announced his retirement back on Oct. 20, 2022, after saying that the Conservative Party of Canada was "rejuvenated" with the election of Pierre Poilievre as leader.

After thanking his supporters, he said he would return to private business and family life.

Calgary Heritage was previously held by former prime minister Stephen Harper, who represented the riding until his retirement in 2016.