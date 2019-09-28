

CTV News Calgary Staff, CTV News Calgary





Mewata Armouries hosted a Canadian Armed Forces job fair in Calgary on Saturday.

Visitors were able to ask soldiers about their work, try interactive displays, and participate in activities organized by the CAF.

Recruiters were also onsite in case any of the public decided to sign up.

"I can speak very well to what it's like to be in the infantry," Sgt. Shawn McDermott, who has served 21 years, told CTV News Calgary.

"But for some of the other occupations that are here, it gives people an opportunity to speak to someone with first-hand knowledge of what it's like to be a combat engineer or something with the service battalion or The King's Own Calgary Regiment," he said.

"They can give you a better picture of what it's going to be like for somebody that's coming in as a new applicant into that trade."

The Canadian Army Reserve also hosts an information session every Wednesday at 7 p.m.