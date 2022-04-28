Calgarian accused of joining ISIS scheduled to appear in court

Alleged ISIS member Hussein Sobhe Borhot is scheduled to appear in a Calgary courtroom Thursday to face terrorism-related charges.

Borhot was arrested in 2020 following a seven-year investigation into his activities in Syria by Alberta RCMP.

According to RCMP officials, Borhot travelled to Syria between the spring of 2013 and 2014, where he allegedly joined and underwent training with the Islamic State (ISIS), a known terrorist group.

During Borhot's time in Syria, he was allegedly involved in a kidnapping at either the direction of ISIS or in association with the group.

Borhot, now 34, is charged with:

Three counts of participation in activity of terrorist group; and

Commission of offence for a terrorist group.

He was granted bail in July 2020.