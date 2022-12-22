Calgarian accused of stealing multiple vehicles in 3-hour window

Warrants have been issued for a 36-year-old man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, attempted several carjackings and caused several crashes on a single day in Calgary.

Calgary Police Service members spotted a suspected stolen vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 and attempted to stop it.

The driver, believed to be Luke Neville Baker, sped off.

According to CPS officials, Baker is believed to have stolen several other vehicles and attempted "multiple carjackings" that same day between the hours of 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Several crashes occurred throughout the crime spree. Police say there was significant concern for public safety but no injuries were reported.

Baker is wanted on charges of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a court order.

The wanted man is described as:

Approximately 183 centimetres (6') tall;

Weighing approximately 84 kilograms (185 lbs);

Having short brown hair; and,

Having blue eyes.

Police have released a photo of Baker. Anyone who spots the wanted man or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.