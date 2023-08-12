Calgarian among those rebuilding after Hawaiian wildfire destroys his hometown

As the death toll in Maui rises, one Calgarian is trying to help in any way he can.

Tim Larson grew up in the town of Lahaina, but lives and works in Calgary. His two children are currently on the island, spending the summer with their grandparents.

"And at 4 a.m. on Tuesday," Larson told CTV News, "I was waking up and getting ready for work and my son sent me a message saying, 'dad, please help. There's fires.'"

Larson's children and parents had to flee the encroaching flames.

His father's side of the family was able to return home this week.

His mother's wasn't so lucky.

"All the houses in that family are gone," Larson said Saturday. "They belong to my grandma, mom and little sister. They had a condo and two houses. The two houses were close to each other and both are just straight ash right now."

Larson said he's happy his family is in a safe place away from the flames, but he's devastated for the loss of property.

"It's heartbreaking. That was where we met every thanksgiving, every Christmas."

A coworker at the Calgary International Airport recently created an online fundraiser for the family.

"All the money is going to my family to help try to rebuild," Larson said. "They left the house quickly they only have the clothes on their back."

Smoke over Lahaina, Hawaii before fire ripped through the town. (Credit: Tim Larson)

The Calgarian is also accepting clothing and diaper donations.

Next week, he'll head to the island to give away the extras raised.

To learn more about how to help the Larson family, visit the GoFundMe started this week.

DEVASTATED PARADISE

So far, 80 lives have been lost: a number that is expected to increase as search and rescue teams gain access to the smouldering remains of buildings and homes.

On Saturday, many families were temporarily allowed to return to Lahaina where it was safe to do so. The road opened to give residents a chance to survey the damage and structures lost.

These fires are now the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history.