Calgarian arrested in Grey Eagle Resort parking lot robbery involving knife

Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service members are crediting a tip from the public for helping identify the suspect in a knifepoint robbery attempt outside the Grey Eagle Resort.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the resort, located just west of Calgary city limits, on Jan. 30.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and, after receiving a tip from the public, he was identified.

Lanz Nicholas Wahlman of Calgary was charged on March 17 with assault with a weapon. He was scheduled to appear in Tsuut'ina court on Friday.

The extent of the injuries to the victim has not been released.




