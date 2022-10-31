Calgarian charged after allegedly sending lewd messages to teenage babysitter

A 48-year-old man has been charged with luring a child following a police investigation into sexually inappropriate messages sent to a teen who advertised on a babysitting website.

Calgary Police Service officials say the teenage girl was contacted by a man in May who indicated he was a parent in need of a sitter for his daughter.

The professional tone of the conversation allegedly became inappropriate with the man texting sexual comments and offering money in exchange for photos of the teen.

The messages were reported to police and investigators determined the man had been using a pseudonym of Derek.

A home in the 2200 block of 32nd Avenue N.W. was searched on Oct. 26 and Scott Charles Malbeuf was later arrested in the area of Crowchild Trail and Memorial Drive N.W.

Malbeuf is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28