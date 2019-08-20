A 31-year-old Calgary man has been charged following an investigation into break-and-enters at car dealerships in Lethbridge, Leduc, Taber, Wetaskiwin and Calgary.

According to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) officials, more than $250,000 in tires and rims were stolen from eight dealership during break-ins that occurred between March 2016 and October 2018.

An investigation into the thefts by ALERT Lethbridge's organized crime team led police to a 31-year-old suspect . On July 31, Patrick Rouillard of Calgary was arrested at an undisclosed location.

The stolen tires and rims have not been located and ALERT suspects Rouillard sold the stolen property.

"These dealerships incurred significant costs," said Inspector Sean Boser in a statement released Tuesday. "I'm sure it is a relief to (bring an) end to this crime spree and have someone held accountable."

As a result of the investigation, Rouillard has been charged with: