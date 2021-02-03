CALGARY -- Two men face charges following a Monday night traffic stop in Airdrie that escalated into an armed standoff that lasted for nearly six hours.

According to RCMP, officers stopped an RV along Yankee Valley Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. following a traffic violation. The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, who was travelling with the motorhome, also stopped on the side of the road.

One of the RCMP members noticed the driver of the RV was holding an assault rifle and the driver indicated he had an explosive device.

The responding officers retreated to cover and additional resources were deployed to the scene.

Several neighbouring homes in the community of Ravenswood were evacuated as a precautionary measure over concerns of a potential explosion.

After approximately six hours, the driver of the motorhome surrendered to police.

Paul Herber Crellin, 51, of Calgary faces several charges in connection with the investigation including weapons offences and failing to comply with a release order:

Investigators determined Crellin had five outstanding warrants with the Calgary Police Service and seven with the Edmonton Police Service.

RCMP officials say the driver of the Tahoe, 42-year-old Joshua Peter Ball of Calgary, was found to be in possession of a firearm. Ball was arrested on scene and charged with weapons-related offences and possession of body armour.

Both Crellin and Ball remain in custody ahead of their upcoming appearances in Airdrie provincial court that are currently scheduled for Thursday.