CALGARY -- After discovering that he held the winning prize in a WESTERN MAX draw in the spring, Calgarian Philip Pedro opted to patiently wait until he could collect his prize in person.

Pedro purchased a ticket for the May 15 draw at the Petro Canada station in the 5000 block of Nose Hill Drive.

Following the draw, Pedro realized that he had matched all seven numbers. He was informed that he would not be able to collect his winnings in person as all lottery prize offices had been closed to the public in order to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Pedro was united with his prize.

"It will definitely help us achieve some of our goals," said Pedro of the impact the money would have on him and his wife. The winnings will be used to help out family, pay off debt and invest in the couple's future.

The winning numbers in the May 15 WESTERN MAX draw were 3, 15, 19, 21, 24, 36 and 40.