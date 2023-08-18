Calgarian climbing world's eighth tallest mountain to raise funds for Alberta Children's Hospital

By day, Jeff Wildeman is an oil and gas accountant but for the past four years, outside the office, he's a focused mountaineer.

The 28-year-old's latest quest will take him to Nepal and Mount Manaslu with a summit of close to 8,200 metres.

"Altitude is a crazy thing," he said.

"It does stuff to your body where a pound feels like 25 pounds, so hiking here in the Rockies at this altitude, if I've got 25 pounds on my back, that would be the equivalent of me having nothing on my back at 7,000 metres and I'm going above eight."

Wildeman's training regime is intense, taking up all his time outside work hours.

He has a high-altitude coach who regularly monitors his heart rate because he typically spends up to 12 hours working out on weekends.

"A lot of time, I'm at the Banff gondola, hiking up (then) taking the gondola down to get that vertical in," Wildeman said.

"During the week, I work and then I come straight to the gym and I'm here for two or three hours and then I go home and do it all again the next day."

His training also extends into the night when he sleeps in an altitude tent to simulate high elevations.

"It's a machine that basically takes the air in the home and it creates low-oxygenated air and high-oxygenated air," he said.

"This air is then pumped into a tent ... I'm currently sleeping at about 14,000 feet (4,300 metres) simulated altitude at home, just trying to pre-acclimatize for when I get there."

Wildeman connected with a world-renowned mountaineer more than a year ago to not only be his climbing partner but also offer guidance on the summit.

"I'm climbing with Nimsdai Purja, who was made famous by his Netflix documentary 14 Peaks," he said.

"He's one of if not the best."

Purja and Wildeman summited the highest mountain outside the Himalayas in Argentina in 2021 but Mount Manaslu will be Wildeman's highest attempt.

He says many climbers raise money for their adventures because a trip like this can cost upward of $20,000 dollars but he's fundraising for his late mom's charity at the Alberta Children's Hospital with a goal of $25,000.

"Luckily, I'm able to fund (the climb) myself," he said.

"So I figured I might as well go out and do something for my mom's fund, which is the Cori Wildeman Brain Health Foundation."

Cameron Mason, who is Wildeman's uncle and Cori's brother, says the family is cheering Jeff on.

"A lot of people are rooting for him but obviously, we want him to be as safe as possible," Mason said.

"Jeff's obviously very focused on making sure that he's managing all of the risks, so it gives you a bit of comfort but still, in the pit of your stomach, you sit there and worry a little bit."

Mason says his late sister would be proud, knowing that her son is helping the Alberta Children's Hospital.

"She'd probably tell me not to go because of the risk factor," Wildeman said.

"But knowing her, I think she would be proud. She definitely would want me probably to do something a little more safe but it is what it is."

Wildeman leaves for Nepal on Sept. 2 and says the climb will take at least a month to complete.

You can learn more about the fundraiser at https://my.childrenshospital.ab.ca/fundraiser/4804193.