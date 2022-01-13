Calgarian convicted of fatally stabbing his mother and disabled woman receives new trial with legal representation

Emanuel Kahsai has been granted a second trial after being found guilty in 2018 of two counts of first-degree murder while representing himself in court but without access to the courtroom due to his erratic behaviour.

Kahsai was sentenced to prison with no parole for 50 years in connection with the 2015 stabbing deaths of his mother, 54-year-old Selma Alem, as well as one of Alem's wards, 25-year-old Julie Tran who was developmentally delayed due to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, at Alem's home in the northeast community of Coventry Hills.

During the trial, Kahsai was barred from the courtroom by the judge and made to participate remotely via closed circuit television as a result of his unpredictable, disruptive and erratic actions. Additional outbursts prompted the judge to cut Kahsai's video and later his audio feed.

In its decision, which was made in October 2020 but not released until Thursday, the Court of Appeal of Alberta board ruled that the presiding judge should have imposed, against Kahsai's wishes, either a defence counsel or partisan amicus with defence-counsel powers to represent him in court.

"A fair trial requires that the accused be able to make full answer and defence. The accused, Mr. Kahsai, failed to make full answer and defence. His failure to do so was his own fault; but I do not believe that ends the matter. There were steps which the court, not just the trial judge, could have taken to ensure a fair trial. They were not taken. In my view, they must now be taken."

Prior to the original trial, a psychiatrist deemed Kahsai as fit to stand trial.

A date for Kahasai's new trial, with mandated legal representation, on two counts of first-degree murder has not been confirmed.