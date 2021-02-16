CALGARY -- A 29-year-old man is dead, and a man and a child were transported to hospital, following a head-on crash involving transport trucks on Highway 526 Monday morning.

Emergency crews from the communities of Taber and Vauxhall were deployed to the crash scene — east of the hamlet of Enchant, between Range Road 164 and 165 —shortly before noon.

One of the drivers, a 29-year-old man from Calgary, was pronounced dead on scene.

The occupants of the westbound semi —a man and a child — were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into the fatal collision continues but RCMP do not anticipate charges.