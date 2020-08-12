CALGARY -- A 48-year-old motorcyclist from Calgary is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Radium Hot Springs.

RCMP officials confirm the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep Wrangler on Prospector Avenue was attempting to make a left hand turn into the northbound lane of Highway 95 and collided with an oncoming northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Calgary, was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary where he died as a result of his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was not injured in the crash.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash. Anyone who witnessed or has dash camera footage of the collision is asked to contact the RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services at (250)420-4244.