CALGARY -- A 21-year-old Calgary man is dead following a Wednesday night crash on Highway 11 south of Sylvan Lake.

According to RCMP, an SUV was eastbound on the highway just east of the Highway 781 intersection shortly before 7 p.m. when it entered the westbound lanes and collided with an oncoming semi.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the transport truck was unharmed.

The highway was closed to traffic for several hours before reopening late Wednesday night.

The investigation into the crash continues.