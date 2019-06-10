A traffic stop on the Siksika Nation last week has resulted in charges against one person who was allegedly managing sex trade workers and benefitting from their activities.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on June 4 at about 3 p.m. on Highway 901 and say a preliminary investigation showed that the occupants had drugs in their possession.

Police arrested the driver and say Duc Florestal, 25, of Calgary, was managing and profiting from sex trade workers.

Florestal is charged with:

Offering to provide sexual services for consideration

Receiving material benefit derived from the commission of an offence

Transport to a bawdy house

Proceeds of crime

Two counts of failure to comply with Probation Order

Florestal was released on his own recognizance and is expected to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on July 25, 2019.