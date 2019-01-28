

CTV Calgary Staff





Unfavourable weather conditions stranded four Sherpas on the world’s fifth highest peak for a week and the Calgary-based helicopter pilot who came to their rescue is now sharing his tale.

Alastair Hopper, a pilot who transports passengers, cargo and assists with rescue missions, had a chance encounter with a group of tourists who informed him their Sherpas were stuck high on Mount Makalu with limited supplies at their disposal.

“The whole thing started because I asked them about their jackets,” said Hopper in a Skype interview with CTV Calgary. “They wanted a pilot and they thought I was just a tourist.”

“I said ‘No, no, I work here. My helicopter is just over there’.”

On Sunday, Hopper flew to the area and successfully manoeuvered a difficult landing and retrieved the men. “I just basically plowed my nose into the snow and I had the tail high. They had to wade through the snow.”

Hopper says the Sherpas were in a difficult situation.

“They were chest deep in snow,” recounted Hopper. “It’s possible they could have hiked out but you’re going at a snail’s pace. They were using shovels. For every foot forward, they were sinking and using the shovels. They didn’t have snowshoes or anything.”

All four of the men scrambled aboard the helicopter and were flown to safety. None of the Sherpas were injured during their week on the mountain.

With files from CTV’s Cynthia Roebuck