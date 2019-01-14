One person was killed and a second person is still missing after they were caught in an avalanche in the Purcell Mountains while snowmobiling on the weekend.

According to Avalanche Canada’s website, the group of snowmobilers was on the south side of Mount Brewer on Saturday when the slide occurred.

Two people were swept away by a 200 to 400 metre-wide slab.

One person was buried in about two metres of snow and was pronounced dead at the scene. Avalanche Canada says the deceased person’s airbag was activated.

The second person is still missing and officials say a transceiver signal was found on the lake near debris that was floating on the water. The search for the second person is ongoing.

The B.C. Coroners Service says the deceased is a man in his 50s from Calgary.

The name of the man has not been released.