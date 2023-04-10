Calgarian last seen leaving assisted living centre found: police
Calgary police say a man who went missing after leaving a senior care facility on Sunday has been found.
Officials issued a public plea for help finding the 58-year-old just before midnight.
He had last been seen in the 100 block of Skyview Circle N.E. around 6:30 p.m.
On Monday afternoon, police issued an update saying he had been located.
