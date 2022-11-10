Calgarian looking forward to home improvements, travel and general do-goodery following $1M lottery win

"Unbelievable" is how Jonathon Lloyd described the discovery that he was suddenly $1 million richer last month.

The Calgarian picked up his Lotto Max ticket from a Petro Canada gas station on Strathcona Drive S.W. on Oct. 13.

When the draw happened the following day, his numbers were up for one of the Maxmillions prizes.

(His numbers were 5, 8, 17, 36, 39, 40 and 43, if you're curious about that sort of thing.)

Lloyd didn't figure it out until a few days later.

And it took him a few more days still to come to grips with the realization that his life was, in fact, about to change.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Lloyd said, “I had to check each number to verify.”

Now that the initial shock's worn off, Lloyd's got some plans on how to spend some of the money, and it won't all be about him.

“I’m going to do some home improvements and travel,” he said.

“I’m also looking forward to helping out a friend in need.”