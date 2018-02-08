Charges are pending against a 31-year-old man from Calgary in connection with the theft of fuel in the Banff townsite and a thwarted getaway attempt in a stolen vehicle.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a location along Spray Avenue at approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday following reports someone had been stealing fuel from vehicles. RCMP spotted a man siphoning fuel from a parked vehicle into a truck with Alberta Health Services logos that had been reported as stolen.

The suspect noticed RCMP and drove from the scene in the stolen truck.

RCMP and Parks Canada wardens tracked the suspect to a location along the Trans-Canada Highway, west of the Banff townsite, where the man attempted to evade officers by fleeing on foot. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending against the unidentified man.

RCMP officials are commending the actions of the civilian who reported the suspicious activity.