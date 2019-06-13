The multi-day search for a 27-year-old man who went missing while fishing on a lake north of Prince Alberta, Saskatchewan has been unfruitful to date and led RCMP to presume the man drowned.

According to RCMP, the resident of Calgary was camping with a friend along Smoothstone Lake on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8 when he paddled a canoe into the lake to fish. The man was not wearing a lifejacket when he departed and the wind increased while he was on the lake.

A local fisherman later discovered the missing man's canoe submerged in the water.

Aerial searches of the area, searches of local roads by ATV, SONAR patrols of the lake, water patrols conducted by the RCMP underwater recovery team, and officers scouring the shoreline on foot failed to find any sign of the missing man.

On Thursday, RCMP announced that the man, whose identity has not been released, is presumed to have drowned. Officials say RCMP members have been in regular contact with the missing man's family.