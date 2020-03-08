CALGARY -- A Calgary man shot during a home invasion while on vacation in Barbados is now back in Alberta.

Ken Elliott, 65, was left paralyzed from the chest down in the Feb. 22 attack in the parish of Christ Church, on the northern part of the Caribbean island.

Staying with his wife, Linda Brooks, brother Rob and sister-in-law, Mary, the group was playing Scrabble when two men — one armed with a machete and the other with a gun — suddenly burst inside.

Ken and Rob struggled with the intruders and Ken was shot once in the shoulder before the men fled.

The bullet punctured Ken's lung and severed his spine between the third and fourth vertebrae, leaving him paralyzed from the clavicle down. He still has some movement in his arms.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the home.

Ken was rushed to hospital in Barbados then flown to a medical centre in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. where he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from his lung.

He was then flown to Calgary by air ambulance on Thursday.

His family says he is alert and they want to thank everyone for all their support.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with costs associated with his recovery.