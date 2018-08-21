The Calgary Police Service is turning to the public for help as investigators from the domestic conflict unit continue to search for Philip Prince Afolabi who disappeared after being released on bail.

Afolabi, 27, is wanted on 43 outstanding warrants on numerous charges including:

Sexual assault

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Overcoming resistance by choking

Criminal harassment

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a controlled substance

Breaches of court orders

Breaching an emergency protection order

The alleged offences occurred in the spring of 2018 and the nature of the incidents is not being disclosed in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Afolabi was released on bail ahead of his trial and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who can assist police with their attempts to locate the wanted 27-year-old is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.