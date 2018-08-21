CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgarian sought on 43 warrants in connection with serious domestic offences
Philip Prince Afolabi, 27, is wanted on 43 outstanding warrants (photo: CPS)
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:19PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is turning to the public for help as investigators from the domestic conflict unit continue to search for Philip Prince Afolabi who disappeared after being released on bail.
Afolabi, 27, is wanted on 43 outstanding warrants on numerous charges including:
- Sexual assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Overcoming resistance by choking
- Criminal harassment
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Breaches of court orders
- Breaching an emergency protection order
The alleged offences occurred in the spring of 2018 and the nature of the incidents is not being disclosed in order to protect the identity of the victim.
Afolabi was released on bail ahead of his trial and his current whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone who can assist police with their attempts to locate the wanted 27-year-old is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.