A Calgary woman who’s made a name for herself winning competitions in Canada is now performing in the Philippines, playing the lead role in a musical adaption of the life of Carole King.

Although she felt her chances of getting cast as the living musical legend were low, she had already set the scene for a successful performing career.

"It's a role that’s beyond my wildest dreams," said Kayla Rivera (formerly Iovan).

She won the David Foster Star Search competition as a teenager.

Portraying Carole King is her greatest feat yet, said the 27-year-old.

"I would watch interviews, I would watch performances, read her book and really try to learn as much about her as possible," said Rivera.

The musical focuses on King's struggles during the early 1970s as a female singer/songwriter in a male dominated industry and how she rose above obstacles.

"What's so beautiful about this story is that you can really find the beauty in the pain that you go through in life," said Rivera.

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ runs at the Meralco Theatre near Manila, the Philippines' capital, until July 7.

After the show closes, the budding star will move to New York City to audition for Broadway productions or to London's West End.