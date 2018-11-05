The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public as they attempt to apprehend a wanted man who skipped his day in court.

According to police, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Cory Dale Cromwell after he failed to appear in court to face drug and weapons charges.

Investigators suspect Cromwell may have fled to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Cromwell is described as:

A black man

Approximately 175cm (5’9”) tall

Weighing approximately 86 kg (190 lbs)

Likely having a shaved head

Anyone with information regarding Cromwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.