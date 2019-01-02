A wanted 27-year-old Calgary man has been apprehended in Saskatchewan more than four months after warrants were issued for his arrest in connection with a sexual assault.

Philip Prince Afolabi was wanted on 43 outstanding warrants after he was released on bail and disappeared in the summer of 2018. Afolabi’s charges included:

Sexual assault

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Overcoming resistance by choking

Criminal harassment

Investigators with the Calgary Police Service domestic conflict issue issued a request for tips from the public regarding Afolabi’s whereabouts on August 21, 2018 but did not disclose details regarding the investigation into Afolabi's offences in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

On the morning of Saturday, December 29, 2018, members of the Regina Police Service investigated reports of a robbery and assault at a home in Regina. Police identified Afolabi and a 17-year-old girl as suspects in the incident and the two were arrested and charged.

Afolabi appeared in Regina Provincial Court on December 31 to face charges in connection with the incident in Regina.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm Afolabi remains in custody and will be returned to Calgary to face his charges in connection with his previous offences.