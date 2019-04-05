What would you do with $1 million?

That a question Mohamad Abou-Khodoud is now pondering after winning the $1 million guaranteed prize in the March 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I took my ticket to the store and used the self-checker,” he said. “I was really happy, it feels good to win.”

The Calgary resident said he hasn’t decided what he will do with his winnings just yet, and he’s not going to rush his decision.

“I’m going to put it in the bank for now,” he said. “I might take a vacation at some point, but I haven’t thought about it too much.”

Abou-Khodoud’s winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven store in the 6800 block of MacLeod Trail S.W.