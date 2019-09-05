Calgarian John Kerkhoven was sporting a million-dollar smile after answering a recent phone call from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

A regular player for the last 30 years through the WCLC subscription service, Kerkhoven had no idea he’d won the $1 million Guaranteed Prize in the Aug. 10 Lotto 6/49 draw until answering the call.

“I was instantly shocked and very happy,” he said. “That’s not something you get to hear every day.”

Kerkhoven said he hasn’t made plans for the winnings just yet, but hopes to do more of the things he loves.

“My wife and I like to travel,” he said. “So this will add to our travel experience. Really, my hope is that this money just augments the lifestyle we already have. That would be perfect for us.”

Only about two per cent of lotto players use the subscription service, said WCLC spokesperson Kevin van Egdom, which takes care of buying and checking tickets each week.

“We administer everything for you," he said. "It’s a set it and forget it type of thing."