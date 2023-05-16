Calgarians advised against using fire pits and campfires

Officials are advising residents to avoid setting fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, until further notice as wildfire smoke has gripped Calgary on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department issued the advisory "due to fire conditions throughout the province and increased smoke in the area."

That means residents are being told to use "extra caution" and, if possible, avoid activities that involve open flames.

"We ask that everyone be vigilant when disposing of smoking materials and when using any outdoor flames," said Calgary fire marshal Glenn Baxter in a statement.

Under the current conditions, the risk of fire in Calgary is moderate, but could change because of warmth, wind and little precipitation in the forecast.

The city says it will shift to a fire restriction or ban as needed.

While much of the smoke in Calgary is from area wildfires, the CFD advises anyone who witnesses a fire to call 911 immediately.

Further information about current fire bans in Alberta can be found online.