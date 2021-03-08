CALGARY -- Repair work on trails in 12 Mile Coulee Park is scheduled to begin in the spring and the city wants input from Calgarians on what should be prioritized.

Upgrades may include dirt trails being repaired, timber steps being installed and safety concerns being addressed. Each depends on feedback from citizens.

“Areas that have some concerns such as pinch points, maybe trail condition concerns or erosion,” said Nicole Brugman, a parks ecologist with the city.

“Also, looking for those missing links where we can improve the trail network.”

The park is a natural area in the city's northwest quadrant that has two off-leash areas and several hiking and biking trails.

“We want to protect the park so that our kids and their kids can go to enjoy the park,” said Brugman. “To also preserve it for longevity.”

The trails will remain open during construction with some detours and potentially some closures for safety reasons.

The city is taking feedback until March 28 and construction is scheduled to begin in the spring.



