CALGARY -- Calgarians may be spending a lot more time cooped up at home these days, but that doesn't mean they can't spend some of it looking at area wildlife — at least online.

Calgary Captured is a city-wide project that has about 70 cameras positioned in 17 parks with the goal of identifying animals that wander into frame.

So far, the program has catalogued more than 200,000 images and the city recently released 34,140 of those.

"Calgary Captured began as a way to address an existing data gap and an opportunity for Calgarians to actively participate in helping the city gather more information on wildlife in our urban environment," said parks ecologist Lynette Hiebert.

"People can view, classify and chat about images, enhancing their knowledge of biodiversity in Calgary, all while helping with a critical step in data processing.

Volunteers can take part by visiting the Capture Calgary website.

The information is used to help city planners understand where wildlife is in the city, improve decision making and manage human-wildlife interactions.