The City of Calgary is requesting public input as it looks to update its existing transportation bylaws.

“We know that things are moving incredibly quickly particularly in regards to advances in transportation technologies,” said Ward 8 councillor Evan Woolley. “Our bylaws and laws are often slow to catch up and they need to catch up.”

“When we built out the bike lane network, what we found is that some parts of the transportation bylaw seemed a bit antiquated or silent,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “For example – Can I use a mobility scooter in the bike lane? It’s important to clarify in each of those things. In addition to that, it was a good opportunity, since we were opening up the bylaw anyway, to look at a few other things such as rolling stops for cyclists.”

The proposed changes include:

The creation of a safe passing law that would require road-users (motorized or human powered vehicles) to provide a metre (roughly three feet) of space when overtaking another road-user

Permitting cyclists to yield instead of coming to a full stop when entering or exiting a roadway or sidewalk from a pathway

Allowing cyclist to use either their left or right arm when making hand signals (currently cyclists must use their left arm)

Permitting skateboards, non-motorized scooters and inline skates on cycle tracks, Stephen Avenue, Barclay Mall and Olympic Plaza during designated times

Allowing electric scooters and wheelchairs on cycle tracks

Permitting electric pedal bikes on Calgary Transit buses (when a bike rack is available) and on CTrains outside rush hour

“Personal mobility devices are becoming increasingly important and, as we look at our transportation bylaw, it needs to address and reflect where things are going,” explained Woolley. “We’ve been having conversations about our cycle tracks being for more than just bikes. It’s about how people get around cities in efficient, effective ways.”

“By and large, I’m not sure that these bylaw changes will make a huge difference to the vast majority of commuter but for those who commute using the cycle tracks, for those who use mobility aids and so on, this could actually be a very good thing to do. I’m looking forward to hearing what the public feedback is.”

Nenshi adds that, despite the claims of their critics, Calgary’s bike lanes have been enormously popular since their introduction.

“As much as people complain that there’s no traffic on the bike lanes, the reason there’s no traffic on the bike lanes is because they work, because those cyclists are already at work while you’re stuck in traffic. We have seen an enormous amount of usage of these things.”

To have your say on the proposed changes, visit City of Calgary – Transportation Bylaw Changes. The public engagement period will end at the conclusion of December 9, 2018.

With files from CTV's Bill Macfarlane