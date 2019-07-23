A brief blast of warm weather will soon give way to cooler temperatures, leaving may Calgarians to make the most of, or avoid, the hottest day of 2019 in the city to date.

"We came early and our balcony will be calling us later because it's in the shade," laughed Barb Doll, who visited the river pathway near Eau Claire Tuesday morning. "We needed the rain and the heat now to bring on these beautiful flowers."

CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence confirms that Tuesday's high temperature, as of 4:00 p.m, was 30.1 C, the warmest day of the year so far, eclipsing the 27 C mark established June 1.

The rainy and cool start to summer has hindered sales at some fair weather businesses and Tuesday's weather was a welcome boon.

"A lot of rain, it's been tough," explained Jenna Ternes of Moo's Country Ice Cream in Eau Claire. "Last week it was raining quite a bit and we didn't get a lot of warm weather."

"We're glad it's out, a lot of people are out enjoying the sunshine."

The warm temperature didn't receive a warm reception from Karen Hamilton. "I still don't like it. We're sitting in the one tiny spot of shade we could find."



Spence says the blast of heat will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to return to the low 20s beginning Wednesday and there is the potential for morning showers.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg

