CALGARY -- As if Black Friday and Cyber Monday weren’t enough, Calgarians braved long lines and big crowds for some Boxing Day deals.

“Boxing Day I think is still for Canadians, or at least Calgarians, the busiest day,” said Chinook Centre general manager Paige O’Neil.

But others weren’t convinced. A number of shoppers said the day wasn’t as busy as they expected it would be.

“We knew that they would be busy in [Best Buy] and in fact it’s not as quite as busy as I’ve seen it before on Boxing Day. That might be a sign of the times,” said Ken Parker, who was browsing for deals on televisions.

When it comes to online shoppers, many retailers say they offer something the click of a button can’t.

“Because there still is a fair share of people in the market who want to touch and feel the products and then buy it,” said Vinneet Tulsiani, the General Manager at Best Buy’s Northland location. “The stores always get their own fair share of traffic.”

He said the store expected to see around 8000 people walk through their doors Thursday .