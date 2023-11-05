Calgarians celebrate Day of the Dead at Jack Singer Concert Hall festival

Calgarians will be marking Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Sunday.

Casa Mexico and Arts Commons are co-hosting the free, family-friendly Día de Muertos 2023 event.

The holiday, which is primarily a Mexican tradition, is celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. It brings family and friends together to remember their dead loved ones.

In Calgary, Day of the Dead festivities were held at the Jack Singer Concert Hall Sunday.

Sunday’s event will feature live music, performances, Catrina and Catrin makeup sessions, and bread of the dead.

It starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.