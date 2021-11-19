Calgarians celebrate repeal of contentious agriculture laws in India

CALGARY -

Celebrations were held in Calgary on Friday following an announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will repeal controversial agriculture laws that sparked yearlong protests by farmers in that country, as well as several parts of North America and England.

"We're so grateful these laws were repealed," said Amanpreet Gill, president of the Dashmesh Culture Centre in Calgary.

"It is great, news. Everybody is excited today, through the willpower of our farmers, elders and supporters world-wide, we were able to convince the government to take their unjust laws back and everybody is excited today."

Farmers in the Punjab region of India have been holding protests since November 2020 — a movement which spread around the globe including here in Calgary — saying the new laws would drastically reduce their income.

Modi had long defended the laws, which were passed in September last year, as necessary to modernize India's agricultural sector. But farmers feared they would end a system under which the government guaranteed prices for certain essential crops — first introduced in the 1960s to help shore up food reserves and prevent shortages.

While the government said it was willing to pledge the guaranteed prices would continue, farmers wanted legislation saying such prices were their legal right. They contended that without guarantees, they would be at the mercy of the markets and that would spell disaster, especially for the more than two-thirds of them who own less than one hectare (2 1/2 acres) of land.

"These laws were against farmers, they were taking their rights away," said Gill.

"Now the farmers will be able to grow whatever they want, they won't have to rely on the big corporations, on their price, because we do have in Punjab … a minimum selling price set by the government, and that's what the farmers, they wanted."

The Indian prime minister has urged protesters there to return home, but farmers have said they will stay put until the laws are gone — a process that will begin in December when Parliament sits for its winter session.

Several protests were held in Calgary over the last year, along with several other cities across North America.

"Because of that we built pressure, enough pressure throughout … Canada, the U.S. and England, that helped a lot," said Gill. "That's why the (Indian) government was convinced to take these laws back."

With files from The Associated Press