Calgarians embrace the city on LoveYYC Day
The Calgary Stampede is offering two for one pricing on select shows with an online code for LoveYYC Day on November 2. (Supplied)
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:47AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:16PM MDT
CALGARY – Businesses from all over the city are coming together on Saturday to support the best Calgary has to offer for LoveYYC Day.
The event, established by Tourism Calgary, is a way to encourage residents to explore the city and try something new or different.
Organizers say it's also an opportunity to learn about the people, places and things that make Calgary so unique.
For LoveYYC Day, over 150 businesses are offering special deals such as:
- Half-price admission to Fort Calgary, The Military Museums, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and Repsol Sport Centre
- BOGO meals at Trolley 5 Brewpub, Minhas Microbrewery and Shoe & Canoe Public House
- Free tours through Walk the YYC, Fiasco Gelato, Confluence Distilling, Burwood Distillery and Village Brewery
This is the fourth year Tourism Calgary has held the event.
A full list of the partners can be found online and Calgarians are encouraged to tweet about their love for the city by using the hashtag #LoveYYC.