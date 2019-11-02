CALGARY – Businesses from all over the city are coming together on Saturday to support the best Calgary has to offer for LoveYYC Day.

The event, established by Tourism Calgary, is a way to encourage residents to explore the city and try something new or different.

Organizers say it's also an opportunity to learn about the people, places and things that make Calgary so unique.

Happy #LoveYYC Day, Calgary! Be sure to get out and celebrate the city today with the great offers in the link below! ♥https://t.co/Fu50DeYYGa — Tourism Calgary (@TourismCalgary) November 2, 2019

Today is #LoveYYC day!



I’m starting my day in NW Calgary at the beautiful Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge.



I want to see your photos! What do you love about Calgary? Use #LoveYYC on your posts and let’s share why this city is so amazing. #yyc #LoveYYCDay pic.twitter.com/wYpnlwPyLQ — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) November 2, 2019

Happy #LoveYYCDay from our (Mostly) Calgarian musicians! Adriana, Maria, Michael, Jocelyn, Theresa, Donovan, Arnold, Arthur, and Patrick were raised in #Calgary and say they love the people, the mountains, the @NHLFlames, the @calstampeders, and of course #Calgaryphil! #YYCarts pic.twitter.com/dXOEQeX687 — Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra (@CalgaryPhil) November 2, 2019

I have the day off, & am out enjoying #YYC with my family. So, today for #LoveYYCDay I want to give a shout-out to my friends & colleagues with @CalgaryPolice, @ahs_ems & @CGYFireFighters who are at work keeping our amazing city & the great people who call it home safe. #yyc pic.twitter.com/nmrIWXJ4yk — Constable Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) November 2, 2019

For LoveYYC Day, over 150 businesses are offering special deals such as:

Half-price admission to Fort Calgary, The Military Museums, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and Repsol Sport Centre

BOGO meals at Trolley 5 Brewpub, Minhas Microbrewery and Shoe & Canoe Public House

Free tours through Walk the YYC, Fiasco Gelato, Confluence Distilling, Burwood Distillery and Village Brewery

This is the fourth year Tourism Calgary has held the event.

A full list of the partners can be found online and Calgarians are encouraged to tweet about their love for the city by using the hashtag #LoveYYC.