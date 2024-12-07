Calgarians flocking to markets with local vendors for Christmas Shopping

As Christmas is on the horizon, Calgarians headed to the markets across the city on Saturday to get some shopping done while also supporting local businesses.

The Marda Loop Business Improvement Area kicked off its annual Spirit of the Loop holiday event. People who made their way there were able to meet Santa, enjoy roaming carolers and shop at more than190 stores.

“We’ve got hundreds of people showing up,” said Bob Van Wegen, Executive Director for the Marda Loop Business Improvement Area. “We’ve been doing these events for years and these events have become more and more important to us lately.”

The event helps by giving stores like Slow Burn Books a bit of Christmas rush.

“Christmas shopping has been great,” said co-owner of Slow Burn Books Shannon MacNaughton. “It's a good time of year for Christmas shopping. The GST rebate is about to kick in on December 14th, so we're going to see a lot of people, I think, using that opportunity to come buy books.”

Heritage Park – Once Upon a Christmas

At Once Upon a Christmas, people were treated to a performance by The Young Canadians.

The event has more than 70 vendors to choose from, including Tejay Gardiner’s Calgary Doll House CO. She only established the company this year, making this her first market.

“It's lively and I have a lot of interest today, so it's been really great,” said Gardiner.

The Canada Post strike, which forced Purolator and UPS to pause shipments, could be felt.

Guy Patenaude came to Heritage Park to complete his Christmas shopping for his family.

“I had to go to like ten, 15 different stores to find stuff for other people. It's just kind of a hassle to go grab everything,” said Patenaude.

The market runs every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm until December 22.

Market Collective – BMO Centre

Market Collective returned to the BMO Centre, bringing together local artists, artisans and designers. The event featured more than 150 vendors with interactive workshops, live performances, galleries, and food and beverage. The market is intended to create a space where Calgarians can not only support local, but build community through the arts.

“It's an opportunity for folks to really untether themselves from their phones, from that click-and-collect culture of shopping, for connecting with the people that are physically creating, and designing and imagining these products and these pieces of art,” said owner and director of Market Collective Stephanie Hanna.